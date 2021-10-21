The forum will be featuring seminars and dialogue sessions that will be moderated by an elite group of social specialists…reports Asian Lite News

The Department of Family Development Centres (DFDC) of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA) in Sharjah, revealed the details of the 17th Family Forum, which is held under the theme “Digitization a way of life”, at City Center Al Zahia – Studio Art, from 27 to 31 October.

DFDC unveils details of 17th edition of Family Forum

The event is held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and wife of His Highness, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

This came during a press conference held on Tuesday, in the presence of the DFDC staff and a host of media personnel.

The Family Forum sheds light on the challenges and repercussions of digital life on the community and the role of the family in dealing with its children amid these challenges.

The forum will be featuring seminars and dialogue sessions that will be moderated by an elite group of social specialists.

The discussions will focus on how the family can support and protect its children from risks that they may be experiencing upon using social media platforms, in order to preserve the moral and national values of the Emirati family.

In addition, the sessions will address ways of protecting children from the hazards of electronic fraud or electronic bullying and other risks of digital life.

HE Moudhi Al Shamsi, Head of Department of Family Development Centres, expressed her utmost thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness’s wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, for their generous sponsorship of this event.

“Organizing this forum comes as part of the DFDC’s keenness to enhance the pioneering efforts made by the Emirate of Sharjah in terms of supporting the family and maintaining its cohesion,” noted Al Shamsi.

For her part, Laila Al Balushi said this year’s forum will cover the multiple and different dimensions of the forum’s title “Digitization a way of life”, through several sessions that will be moderated by an elite group of experts and specialists in the social fields.

Al Balushi added that the forum will also see the launch of an exhibition that includes a number of visual materials and posters that highlight the achievements of the DFDC.

In addition, a special area will be dedicated to direct family counseling for the public and other events that will be organized over four days, all of which aim to raise awareness of the family culture and serve all its members.

Omaima Al-Ani highlighted the importance of the forum in revealing the negative impacts of digital life and enhancing community awareness of confronting them.

She mentioned that the debates will shed light on the impact of the digital era on the cultural identity of the Arab family, while trying to suggest a new vision for the family that aligns with the changes of digital life.

Family Guidance Department is very keen to achieve effective participation in the Family Forum, said Moza Al-Shehhi, explaining that the Department will provide counseling and guidance services within the activities of the family counseling corner and will organize educational activities within the children’s drawing analysis corner accompanying the exhibition.

