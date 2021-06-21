The reopening of the facilities will enable the gradual return of 40 plus international carriers that are currently operating at Terminals 2 and 3 back to their home terminal at DXB….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Airports has announced that it will reopen Dubai’s International’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D on 24th June. The facilities were closed on 25th March 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB to control the spread of Covid-19.

Welcoming the reopening of Terminal 1 as an important step in preparing to accommodate the anticipated growth in travel demand in the coming months, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, said, “Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services with the opening of quarantine-free travel corridors between the UAE and multiple countries around the world.

“This move signals our confidence that the outlook for the rest of the year and beyond is one of optimism, as well as being a clear indication of Dubai’s intent to lead the aviation industry to enable social and economic world recovery. This reopening is a collaborative effort of the many stakeholders involved in the operation of the world’s largest international airport and we are delighted to be able to make this important step towards the restoration of full airport operations.”

The reopening of the facilities will enable the gradual return of 40 plus international carriers that are currently operating at Terminals 2 and 3 back to their home terminal at DXB.

Dubai Airports has advised passengers to confirm their terminal of departure and arrival with their airline before coming to the airport as the transition will be managed in several stages, with the plan for the relocation to be completed by the end of June.

Opened in February 2016, the $1.2 billion Concourse D is linked to Terminal 1 by an airport train, and the combination of these two facilities provide world-class service levels for an annual capacity of 18 million passengers.

