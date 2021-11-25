Dubai Municipality organizes community volunteering public cleanliness event

As part of the “Clean up the world” campaign, under the slogan “Supporting Local Environmental Action to Make a World of Difference,” field cleaning activity volunteers collected more than 3,000 kilograms of general waste…reports Asian Lite News

The event witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 volunteers belonging to many government and private agencies, in addition to many volunteers from the community.

The community volunteering campaign aims to enhance social responsibility among the volunteers on the importance of cleaning the public places and maintaining the general aesthetic and civilized appearance of the emirate of Dubai.

The tasks and activities of the participating volunteers, under the supervision of the Dubai Municipality officials, varied from collecting general waste from the specified sites, as well as providing all the requirements for field work and tools for storing recyclable materials for future use.

Within the event, the Municipality also organized a series of workshops and awareness lectures in cooperation with the private sector highlighting the importance of segregating waste from the source and the damages of plastic waste and how to benefit from it.

The Municipality emphasized the importance of raising the level of sustainable environmental thought and creating awareness among various individuals and segments of society, as well as enhancing their role in protecting and developing the environment, which is everyone’s responsibility. It also stressed on the importance of environmental volunteer work in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and its environment.

Dubai Municipality is keen on creating continuous awareness to promote the sustainable development goals as well as raising the indicators of community participation in environmental work, with the aim of contributing to achieving the desired environmental goals.

