France National Day was celebrated in the presence of Le Drian; Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness…reports Asian Lite News

Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, has said that the participation of the world’s countries in Expo 2020 Dubai enhances international cooperation, as the most important cultural event in the world carries a message of hope at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his statement marking France’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, he said that his country’s pavilion will remain active during the next six months as it was today, and “if we can help maintain the confidence of the world through the Expo platform, this in itself is a good thing.”

The France Pavilion, located in the Mobility District of the World Expo, is intended to be a place of emulation, reflection and inspiration for international visitors. For six months, the France Pavilion will offer a rich visitor experience whose slogan is, “France, Lightspeed Inspiration”, which reflects its ambition and programme.

ALSO READ: France Pavilion launches Notre-Dame AR experience

France National Day was celebrated in the presence of Le Drian; Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness; as well as the sponsors and stakeholders of the France Pavilion, and many French artists.

The pavilion’s visitors’ journey takes visitors on an experience highlighting unique and daring French innovations and creations in all the fields that have made the history of humanity a journey of progress: science, research, technology, arts, crafts, and education.

Advertisements

