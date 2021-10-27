Hamdan bin Zayed attends the opening of IAEA ConvEx-3 ‘Barakah UAE’

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, attended the opening of the IAEA ConvEx-3 ‘Barakah UAE…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, attended the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) ConvEx-3 ‘Barakah UAE’, which is aimed to test the global emergency response system for a severe accident simulated at the Barakah nuclear power plant.

During the exercise, 75 member states and 12 international organisations are participating to evaluate their emergency response actions in order to identify good practices and highlight areas needing improvement.

The exercise is supervised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority NCEMA) in accordance with the regulatory framework of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), with the participation of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its operating arm, Nawah Energy Company, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi Police and other competent authorities.

Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Director of the Exercise, received Sheikh Hamdan and briefed him on the details of the exercise and its objectives and phases.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s readiness to address various risks and threats, efficiently invest in early warning systems and participate in related local and international exercises.

Engineer Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp, and a number of high-ranking officials also attended the exercise. (WAM)









