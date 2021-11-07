Hamdan receives Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg at Expo 2020

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the fast-paced development of Luxembourg as a key global financial and industrial destination…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with HRH Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, who is visiting Dubai as part of Luxembourg’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting, held at the country’s Pavilion in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, explored ways of strengthening bilateral relations between Luxembourg and the UAE, with a focus on future development and means of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, technology and culture. The meeting also discussed ways of enhancing partnership between the private sectors of both countries in areas of investment and trade.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the fast-paced development of Luxembourg as a key global financial and industrial destination.

He also expressed the hope that the country’s participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai will facilitate further cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

HRH Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg expressed his admiration of the UAE’s comprehensive development drive, which represents an inspiring model of sustainable development.

He also praised the ambitious vision of the UAE for the future, noting Luxembourg and the UAE’s strong ties in the fields of financial services, logistics, space, health and fintech.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and HRH Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg toured the Luxembourg Pavilion being held under the theme ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’.

The design of the Pavilion is based on the idea of ​​the Möbius ribbon, an infinite form, like the circular economy, but also a symbol of openness and dynamism.

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world.

The mega global show runs for 182 days until 31st March, 2022.



