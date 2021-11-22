Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Bruno Le Maire at Expo 2020

Sheikh Maktoum and the French Minister discussed ways of boosting business and commerce between the two nations…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Monday received Bruno Le Maire, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance, at Expo 2020.

Sheikh Maktoum and the French Minister discussed ways of boosting business and commerce between the two nations within the framework of the UAE and France’s strategic partnership.

The French minister praised the UAE’s accomplishments in various sectors that have raised its regional and global position. He also congratulated Dubai for organising an exceptional Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; and Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

