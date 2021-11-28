Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, visited the Netherlands pavilion in the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, visited the Netherlands pavilion in the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai, a smart structure brimming with sustainable solutions revolving around the water-energy-food nexus.

Mariam Almheiri visits Netherland pavilion at Expo 2020

Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, Dr Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Netherlands in Dubai, Douwe Buzeman, Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands to the UAE, and Niels Bouwman, Director of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the Minister and accompanied her on the tour.

She learned about the leading experience of the Netherlands in promoting sustainability across the board with an emphasis on energy, water, and food, and about the most important technologies and innovations the country leverages to advance development in various fields.

She congratulated Lody Embrechts and the pavilion officials on winning the Architectural Digest Design Award 2021 in the Innovation & Sustainability category, and receiving the GSES Circular Footprint certificate and the RISE certification from the Expo organisation and GSES System.

The Minister underscored the commitment of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to building synergies with international stakeholders with the aim of stepping up sustainability and environmental protection efforts, enhancing food and water security, and driving the energy transition and climate action to help achieve sustainable development and build a better future for the next generations. (WAM)

