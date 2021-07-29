The Chairman of the Board will issue the decisions necessary to implement this Decree, subject to the approval of Board members….reports Asian Lite News

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued Decree No. (26) of 2021 pertaining to Dubai Autism Centre.

As part of implementing the new Decree, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (22) of 2021 appointing the Board members of the Dubai Autism Centre.

The Board will be chaired by Hesham Al Qassim and its members include Dr. Alia bint Humaid Al Qassimi, Dr. Hind Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, Sami Al Reyami, Salha Khalifa bin Thiban Al Falasi, Dr. Sheikha Ahmed Al Raisi, and the Director-General of the Centre, who will be appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Board.

Decree No. (26) of 2021 seeks to make Dubai a leading centre for the education and treatment of people with autism. The legislation outlines the roles of the centre, whose key aim is to integrate children with autism into the community through holistic educational methodologies and therapeutic interventions.

The Chairman of the Board will issue the decisions necessary to implement this Decree, subject to the approval of Board members.

The centre’s sources of funding include revenues from fees charged for its services and programmes as well as donations, grants and endowments approved by the Board of Directors. The Executive Council of Dubai may also approve other sources of funding.

The new Decree replaces Decree No. (21) of 2001 and annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions. Decisions issued to implement Decree No. (21) of 2001 will remain in place until new decisions replacing them are issued.

The centre’s headquarter is based in Dubai. The Board of Directors can issue decisions to open branches and offices for the centre both within and outside the emirate.

Decree No. (26) of 2021 and Executive Council Resolution No. (22) of 2021 are effective from their date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Advertisements

