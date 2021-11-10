H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, were present.

Sheikh Saud was briefed about several issues related to energy, infrastructure, federal and national affairs, and the march of the overall development journey under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan that contributed to achieving prosperity and progress for the homeland and welfare for Emiratis.

ALSO READ: RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

Advertisements

