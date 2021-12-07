H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the Vatican Pavilion (Holy See) during his tour in Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

In the Pavilion that is located in the Mobility District, Sheikh Saif was able to see the rare manuscripts, historical documents and other displays that deepen human communication and explore the many common grounds between East and West.

Saif bin Zayed tours Vatican Pavilion at Expo 2020

He also heard the humanitarian message delivered by the Pavilion team, a message built on tolerance and brotherhood.

Sheikh Saif was accompanied by Giuseppe de Nicola, Director of the Pavilion, and Monseigneur Thomas Travni, the Pavilion Designer.

