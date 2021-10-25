The 4th Aqdar World Summit kicks off

The summit started with the “Aqdar” Round Table, well-known practice in international dialogues, discussions and sessions…reports Asian Lite News

The 4th Aqdar World Summit under the slogan “Positive Global Citizenship – Empowerment Sustainable Investment Opportunities” kicked off on Sunday in Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit runs until October 30 at the international exhibition.

The summit started with the “Aqdar” Round Table, well-known practice in international dialogues, discussions and sessions. The summit is held in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority and runs daily with the participation of keynote speakers on three main topics that promote positive global citizenship. The topics are the role of new and social media, the role of space sciences and movie theaters, and photography. Discussions are held and then recommendations are referred to decision-makers at the relevant authorities.

At Fazaa Pavilion, speakers discussed on the first day the role of new media in promoting positive behaviors, given its global outreach among various segments of the society and the huge interaction and direct impact on young people.

Then cultural cooperation forums started, followed by the first session of the Emirati Credibility event in partnership with the National and Reservist Service. The First Session was under ” The Emirate committed to serve his country ” where Metha Rashis Al Noori and Salem Mohammed Salem Ahmed Al Zaidi and Omar Al Hammadi addressed the Audience in this session.

Several other events also kicked in, such as “Emirati, I can,” a unique platform that hosts prominent Emirati figures in several domains.

This session was followed by the launch of the “Aqdar Discussion Sessions” event, featuring a variety of intellectual and scientific panel discussions that bring together keynote speakers from across the societal, professional, international, and scientific spectrum.

The first day ended with the folklore and positive global citizenship in cooperation with Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center along with a number of pavilions of other countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The activities of the summit, which is one of the initiatives of the Khalifa Empowerment Program”Aqdar” continue to be a platform for convergence and civilized and cultural dialogue with a group of specialists, decision-makers and executives in government and private sectors.

The summit aims to enhance the role of the UAE’s soft power, develop sustainable rich partnerships between governments and international organizations, and spread the thought of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, and his approach to tolerance, peace and coexistence among people. It also provides a work environment to generate investment opportunities. growth, innovation and cooperation between nations and individuals. (WAM)

