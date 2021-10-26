President Andrzej Duda of Poland has received the credentials of Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Poland…reports Asian Lite News

President Andrzej Duda of Poland has received the credentials of Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Poland, at the Presidential Palace in the Polish capital Warsaw, in the presence of several Polish officials.

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

The UAE envoy conveyed to President Duda the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Poland’s further progress and development.

The Polish President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE government and people.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in her tasks to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks.

Dr. Al Salami, in turn, expressed her pride at representing the UAE in Poland and her keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, they explored ways to develop cooperation especially the cooperation opportunities related to Poland’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai to achieve the aspirations of both countries and peoples.

