Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed a letter by the Islamic Hamas movement on ending internal division and holding general elections in the territories.

Palestine’s official news agency WAFA said in an official statement on Saturday that Abbas welcomes what came in Hamas’s letter about ending division, building partnership, and accomplishing national unity.

The report added that Abbas decided to invite Hana Nasser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, to discuss the procedures for issuing the decrees related to holding the elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas’s politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh addressed Abbas an official letter through Jibril Rajoub, the Fatah Movement’s Central Committee member, said the WAFA report.

“After reading the letter, President Abbas gave his directives to Rajoub to inform Hamas of his welcome of what was stated in the letter regarding ending division, building partnership, and achieving national unity,” the report said.

The report also said that Abbas told Rajoub to inform Hamas leadership that Fatah Movement is committed to the path of building Palestinian partnership and national unity.

The report said that Hamas’s letter was the outcome of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, and Russia’s efforts to bring the points of view closer to reaching an agreement.

