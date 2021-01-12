“The Secretary-General conveyed to him today (Monday) that he is available to serve a second term as secretary-general of the UN if that would be the will of the member states,” said Dujarric…reports Asian Lite News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will serve a second five-year term, if that’s what member states want, his spokesman said.

In a statement on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that the 75th UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on January 8 asked Guterres “about his intentions regarding a second mandate”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Secretary-General conveyed to him today (Monday) that he is available to serve a second term as secretary-general of the UN if that would be the will of the member states,” Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General also addressed a letter of similar content to the president of the Security Council” for January, Ambassador Tarek Ladeb, the permanent representative of Tunisia.

Antonio Guterres

The spokesman said Guterres also talked about his decision to the five, veto-wielding, permanent members of the Security Council, the uk, China, France, Russia and the US, the heads of regional and political groups over the weekend, “to make sure everybody had the same information”.

Dujarric said Guterres spent time on his Christmas holiday in Portugal speaking to family members regarding running for a second term.

Guterres became the ninth Secretary-General of the UN on January 1, 2017, succeeding Ban Ki-moon.

He previously served as High Commissioner of the UN Refugee Agency from June 2005 to December 2015 and Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002.

