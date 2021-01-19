Bird flu, also called avian influenza, has come as a double whammy for countries that are already fighting their biggest battle against Covid-19. Again the sign and symptoms are related to the respiratory system only along with fever. Since there is not much clarity about its complications and other issues which patients can face, there is no one way to deal with this situation…writes Puja Gupta.

As per the available data and as a general rule of Ayurveda strength of diseases can be reduced by only good immunity. So, the best way to protect yourself from any kind of disease is to boost your immunity and follow a healthy lifestyle which can go beyond opting good eating habits. Daily routine, waking up early morning and sleeping on time are also part of a healthy lifestyle.

With work-from-home in place, people now-a-days tend to work over night resulting in a disturbed sleep cycle. Such lifestyles affect our immunity and various ‘doshas’ of the body, says Dr. Pooja Kohli.

“So, first of all we all need to follow a healthy lifestyle which includes a healthy meal on time, sound sleep, daily exercise & meditation, offering food for our mind as well as soul,” says Kohli who is the Vice President of Ayurveda Growth at NirogStreet.

To keep your immune system in shape and strengthen body’s fighting mechanism she suggests these simple yet impactful tips to follow.

Give that extra herbs touch: You can add a few herbs like Ginger, garlic, turmeric in your daily diet to avoid bird flu kind of infections. These herbs give strength to the body for fighting back and also protect our body from getting infected.

Nasya to keep your respiratory system in shape: Every morning putting two to four drops of Anu tail in each nostril will give strength to the respiratory system, this therapy is known as Nasya. This also helps in flushing out pollutants or foreign bodies from the nasal cavity and prevents them from crossing the nasal pathway.

Remove toxins with oil pulling therapy, gargling and steam inhalation: One of the other important therapy is oil pulling therapy, it can be done by holding lukewarm oil in the mouth for a few seconds followed by gargling with lukewarm water with a pinch of salt and turmeric along with steam inhalation. Oil pulling therapy, gargling and steam inhalation helps in removing toxins and boost immunity of the person.

Start your morning with one spoon of Chyawanprash: One more important add on in daily life is Chyawanprash. Every morning during breakfast taking one spoon of Chyawanprash helps in boosting immunity and strengthens respiratory system.

Golden Milk: Before sleeping, taking golden milk (Milk with sugar and pinch of turmeric) is one of the best remedies to get rid of symptoms like fever, cold and running nose etc.

