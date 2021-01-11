President Joko Widodo has also agreed to extend the prohibition of foreigners from entering the country for another two weeks until January 28…reports Asian Lite News

The Indonesian government on Monday decided to extend its travel restrictions for foreign nationals for two more weeks due to Covid-19 concerns, a Minister said.

At a press conference here, Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said that the government on Monday started implementing stricter restrictions on community activities for two weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

President Joko Widodo has also agreed to extend the prohibition of foreigners from entering the country for another two weeks until January 28, said the Minister who is also chairman of the National COVID-19 Mitigation and Economic Recovery Committee.

The government had earlier banned international visitors from entering Indonesia from January 1 to 14.

The closure exempts foreign state officials at some levels and who are required to apply tight health protocols.

The closure for foreigners was made due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant.

Also read:Body parts retrieved after Indonesian plane crash

Advertisements

