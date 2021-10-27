Satya Nadella-run Microsoft has posted robust revenue of $45.3 billion and a net income of $20.5 billion for the July-September quarter, riding on a strong performance on its cloud, server, and Office businesses.

While revenues were up 22 percent, net income registered 48 percent growth as pandemic forced millions to work and learn from home.

“Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy. Businesses — small and large — can improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity,” said Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

“The Microsoft Cloud delivers the end-to-end platforms and tools organisations need to navigate this time of transition and change,” he said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $15 billion and increased 22 percent.

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 18 percent, driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 23 percent.

“LinkedIn revenue increased 42 percent, driven by Marketing Solutions growth of 61 percent,” the company informed.

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $17 billion and increased 31 percent in the September quarter.

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 35 percent, driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 50 percent.

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36 percent year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and CFO of Microsoft.

Revenue in the ‘More Personal Computing’ vertical was $13.3 billion and increased 12 percent.

Xbox content and services revenue increased a mere 2 per cent, while Surface laptop revenue decreased 17 percent.

