The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 891 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the overall infection tally in the country to 477,807.

In a statement, the DOH said the low daily tally of cases is “due to a decrease in the number of patients seen in Covid-19 laboratories during the New Year”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The DOH reminds the public to be cautious in interpreting these numbers as an increase in cases in the coming weeks is still possible,” the statement said.

The DOH said in the bulletin that the death toll climbed to 9,257 after four more patients died from the viral disease.

It added 8,316 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 448,258.

The DOH added that it continues to assess the extent of the effects of the holiday season on Covid-19 transmission.

“The DOH asks all stakeholders to be vigilant in guarding against complacency in the fight against COVID-19,” it added said.

The Philippines has tested over 6.39 million people since the outbreak so far.

The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

