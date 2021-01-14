The employment process, already underway, creates vacancies for 23 assistant coaches and four coaches…reports Asian Lite News

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to employ Olympians and Paralympians as coaches and assistant coaches at its various National Centers of Excellence (NCOEs) in an attempt to recognise the achievements of country’s sporting heroes.

The employment process, already underway, creates vacancies for 23 assistant coaches and four coaches. Olympians and Paralympians are eligible to apply as assistant coaches and medal winners can directly apply for the position of coaches which is a Group A position, said SAI in a statement on Thursday.

The Sports Ministry's move to bring Olympians & Paralympians as coaches in SAI's National Centres is a step in the right direction. This will ensure training of future champions by the country's best talent and allow athletes to continue their contribution to sport. @KirenRijiju — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 14, 2021

“To ensure that athletes who are still in active participants in sporting competitions can continue with their sporting career, Olympians and Paralympians appointed as coaches would be allowed to continue their sports training as long as they are active sportspersons and maintain desired performance at the international level.”

The selected coaches will also need to pursue the diploma in sports coaching conducted by NSNIS Patiala, if they have already not taken the course previously.

Speaking about the decision, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “It is a constant endeavour of the sports ministry and SAI to recognise the achivements of our sporting heroes, as well as to ensure that they lead a life of dignity and comfort.”

Thank You @Abhinav_Bindra

It is out endeavour to honour our sporting heroes who have made huge contribution to Sports in India and also to have them as guides to groom our future champions. https://t.co/nXmX8D3YLt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 14, 2021

“This decision to employ Olympians and Paralympians is the government’s way of appreciating their service to the nation, as well as to attract the best talent from the world of sport to coaching. Coaches are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem and we need to employ the best sportspersons as coaches also,” he added.

The detailed advertisement regarding eligibility, educational/professional qualification age, etc. and application form is available on the SAI website.

Also read:4th Test: India to name XI on Friday

Advertisements

