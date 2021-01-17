The cabinet reshuffle included 11 ministerial portfolios…reports Asian Lite News

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has announced a cabinet reshuffle, the first since his government assumed office on September 2, 2020.

“This decision came to fill some gaps, but also to change ministers whose performance was deemed insufficient,” Mechichi said at a press conference on Saturday held at the government’s headquarters.

The cabinet reshuffle included 11 ministerial portfolios, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The next stage is full of challenges, including the necessary reforms for the economy, which require increased efficiency and harmony,” the Prime minister was quoted as saying at the conference.

