Metropolitan Premium Properties, a full-service real estate agency specializing in selling luxury properties, is marketing the most expensive luxury penthouse currently in Dubai

A top-floor five-bed penthouse triplex at the Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences is selling for a jaw-dropping AED 180,000,000 (USD 49mn), the ultra-luxurious 25,000 sqft property has six bathrooms, an expansive outdoor deck with its own infinity pool and offers its occupants views of the Palm and the sea. There’s also a private lounge and beach, as well as access to five-star amenities.

Penthouse Master Bedroom

Metropolitan Premium Properties has seen strong demand for luxury properties from overseas investors. Last year, 30% of the transactions were from international clients, primarily from the CIS, the UK and other parts of Europe including France, Germany and Austria and this trend has continued into this year as well. One of the group’s biggest transactions was two penthouses located in the W Residence, Palm Jumeirah, which sold for AED 102 million to the same buyer in addition to a Royal Atlantis Garden Villa for AED 44 million and one in IL PRIMO Downtown for AED 42 million to a European buyer.

NIKITA KUZNETSOV, PARTNER METROPOLITAN GROUP AND CEO OF METROPOLITAN PREMIUM PROPERTIES: “Dubai has some of the most luxurious properties in the world and continues to offer its residents an unmatched lifestyle. The city emerged as one of the safest and more open cities in the world which gave residents and investors confidence in the real estate market. The people who are buying are choosing Dubai due to the high levels of safety and security the country offers, especially for high-net-worth individuals.

“Currently, we are continuing to see strong demand for luxury properties from overseas investors. Sales of properties over AED 5M accounted for 15% of the total sales in the first six months with the average sales price of high-end property increasing from AED 5M to AED 10M. We have also witnessed a spike in the number of transactions for villas and townhouses, with a notable interest and high demand for waterfront/shoreline property,” he added.

Built and operated by Kerzner, Atlantis The Royal Dubai is located on the crescent of The Palm is made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites and is destined to become an iconic, world-renowned address.

The Residences will have expansive living and entertainment spaces with balconies or lushly landscaped terraces. All Residences offer unique uninterrupted views towards the sea or across the waters of The Palm towards the Dubai skyline.

Designed by KPF architects, the property features luxurious interior options by Sybille De Margerie who has commissioned talented artists to create unique works in materials ranging from leather, metal and porcelain to glass and gold leaf.

