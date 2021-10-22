For the first time after taking office earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett departed for Sochi on Friday where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin…reports Asian Lite News

Bennett will pay a one-day visit to the seaside resort city of Sochi and has only one scheduled meeting, his office said in a statement.

Before his departure, Bennett told reporters at the airport that “the ties between Russia and Israel are a significant element in the foreign policy of the State of Israel” due to Moscow’s regional and international role, and to the Russian-speakers in Israel who constitute “a bridge between the two countries”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this week, Bennett’s office said that the two leaders will discuss political, security and economic issues involving both countries and regional matters, “primarily Iran’s nuclear program”, according to the statement.

This is Bennett’s first official trip to Russia after becoming Prime Minister in June.

His predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, held many meetings with Putin.

