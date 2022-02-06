Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed concern over security situation in the African continent…reports Asian Lite News

Addressing the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa, Mahamat on Saturday said that “the security situation of the continent today is deeply marked by terrorism and the dangerous resurgence of unconstitutional changes of governments”.

Chairperson of the pan-African bloc added that terrorism and violent extremism was Africa’s security challenge in 2021 with international terror links are embedded in east, west and southern Africa, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The security situation on the continent now calls for a real new approach which should question our peace and security architecture and its correlation with the new destabilising factors in Africa,” he said.

The Chairperson added that financing the continent’s development through an energetic fight against illicit capital flows and establishment of African financial institutions remain a greater challenge to Africa.

