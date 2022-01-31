Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule and urge the authorities to punish alleged killers of protesters during demonstrations in recent weeks…reports Asian Lite News

Protesters on Sunday gathered in Khartoum’s busiest bus station Sharwani, and marched toward the Republican Palace, but the security forces used tear gas to expel them, Xinhua news agency.

Sudanese security forces closed major roads in central Khartoum and deployed military reinforcements around the army headquarters, as well as the routes leading to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The protests took place despite a ban announced by the State’s security committee on Saturday on gatherings in central Khartoum during the weekend.

On the same day, the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) urged the Sudanese authorities not to restrict peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

For nearly two months, the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities have been rocked by regular mass protests demanding civilian rule, and dozens of protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

