Tunisia and Egypt have signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to a statement released by the Tunisian government…reports Asian Lite News

These agreements were signed in the presence of Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane and her Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at a ceremony upon the conclusion of the 17th session of the Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee on Friday.

The agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of international cooperation, markets, export and agriculture, Xinhua news agency reported.

These agreements also cover the fields of higher education, scientific research, communication technology, information, meteorology, climate, housing and construction as well as information exchange between financial authorities.

Heading a high-level delegation, the Egyptian Prime Minister arrived on Thursday in Tunisia for a two-day official visit.

