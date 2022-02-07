Five Afghan pilots who had left the country after the Taliban takeover in August last year, have returned and resumed work, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced…reports Asian Lite News

In its announcement on Sunday, the Ministry also said the Taliban regime will strive to encourage all professional staff of the previous government to return to Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.

With the fall of the former government, many of the experienced military and air force staff of Afghanistan fled the country to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

But there were no details about where these five pilots have returned from.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Taliban member Anas Haqqani welcomed the return of Afghan pilots, saying Afghanistan currently needs professionals.

Reports have stated that around 140 Afghan air force pilots and personnel who were trapped in Tajikistan after leaving Afghanistan have since gone to the US.

The return of the Afghan pilots comes days after the UN said in a report that over 100 Afghan military forces of the previous government were killed since the Taliban came to power.

The report was denied by the Taliban regime.

