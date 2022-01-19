The Israeli Ministry of Health has reported 65,259 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure in the country since the outbreak in late February 2020…reports Asian Lite News

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Israel to 1,919,484, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of death cases from the virus has reached 8,340, with 22 new fatalities since the previous ministry update on Sunday.

The number of patients in serious conditions has risen from 446 to 498, the highest figure since early October, 2021.

The ministry had not released the complete updated data on the pandemic trends in Israel since Sunday night due to technical problems.

