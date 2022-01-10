Moon and Sisi are expected to discuss ways to further develop the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two nations…reports Asian Lite News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will embark on three-country Middle East trip later this week as Seoul seeks to boost ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the fields of energy, construction and infrastructure, officials said on Monday.

On the first leg of the trip, Moon will attend a business forum in the UAE on January 16 as well as an official ceremony for “Day of Korea” at the Dubai Expo, Yonhap news Agency quoted the presidential office as saying.

The following day, he will hold talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on how to further develop bilateral ties.

After the UAE, the President will visit Saudi Arabia on January 18-19 to hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and to attend a business forum.

On January 20-21, the South Korean leader will make a state visit to Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Moon and Sisi are expected to discuss ways to further develop the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two nations.

Moon will attend a business forum where he will discuss ways to promote cooperation in eco-friendly businesses.

