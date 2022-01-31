The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Monday announced that it has started to disburse cash aid for repairing houses in the Gaza Strip destroyed during the May 2021 Israeli-Palestinian conflict…reports Asian Lite News

In a statement, the UN agency said $1.9 million have been allocated to repair 602 partially damaged houses and to support 555 families in the region through transitional shelter cash assistance from January to April this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition, UNRWA said that its teams have contacted around 700 new families to sign up for their repair entitlement of up to #$1.5 million that will be disbursed through banks during next week.

In May 2021, Egypt brokered a ceasefire that ended 11 days of clashes between Israel and militant groups led by the Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during which around 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.

Israeli fighter jets bombed dozens of buildings, completely destroying 1,650 houses and causing severe and moderate damage to 60,000 housing units in the Gaza Strip.

