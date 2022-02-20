IndianOil had installed its first EV charger for public use in 2017, at Nagpur. Now, the company’s charging points are present in more than 500 towns and cities including multiple state and national highways…reports Asian Lite News

Diversified energy major IndianOil said it has installed more than 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across the country.



“With the successful deployment of over 1,000 EV charging points, we have achieved the first of our many milestones towards enabling an EV revolution in the country,” Director, Marketing V. Satish Kumar, said.



“IndianOil is gearing up to provide EV charging facilities at 10,000 fuel stations in the next three years. This will give confidence to customers for an uninterrupted drive as well as to automobile manufacturers to enhance production of electric vehicles.”



IndianOil had installed its first EV charger for public use in 2017, at Nagpur. Now, the company’s charging points are present in more than 500 towns and cities including multiple state and national highways. Besides, the corporation is planning to have a base of 3,000 plus charging stations to convert highways into e-highways across the country, over the next three years.



As per the ‘National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage’, IndianOil is setting up EV charging infrastructure in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune, followed by state capitals, smart cities, major highways, and expressways.

