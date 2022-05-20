With this partnership, DEI will entire the South Korean region, a country brimming with imaging opportunities due to its abundant tourist attractions…reports Asian Lite News

LEGOLAND Korea Resort and DEI, one of the leading imaging services and solutions providers, announced that the two parties have entered into a multi-year alliance, establishing DEI as the official imaging service sponsor. With this agreement, DEI will become the exclusive service provider of the attraction, capturing guests’ awesome moments with their families and friends. It also marks DEI’s maiden entry into South Korea, which witnessed 17.5 million international tourists in 2019.

The 28,000 m² LEGOLAND Korea Resort is the first LEGOLAND built on an island and features 40 rides and attractions and a 154-room Legoland Hotel. It’s the country’s first global theme park and the 10th LEGOLAND attraction globally. DEI will deploy its professional photographers across the park to ensure every moment is built into a memory. DEI has also installed proprietary high-speed motion-sensor cameras on rides to automatically capture guests’ fun moments as they conquer the exhilarating Dragon Coaster or defeat the Great Devourer at the NINJAGO ride.

With this partnership, DEI will entire the South Korean region, a country brimming with imaging opportunities due to its abundant tourist attractions. The association also strengthens DEI’s foothold in the Far East region.

Spread across 19 countries, DEI is headquartered in Dubai. It is the official imaging partner of marquee attractions across the world, including At the Top – Burj Khalifa, Atlantis Dubai, Ski Dubai, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. in the UAE; Shanghai Disney Resort, Universal Beijing Resort, Marina Bay Sands, Universal Studios, Petronas, Menara KL Tower, and many more in the APAC and Anakeesta, Atlantis Paradise Island, Florida Gulfarium, Hard Rock and Hancock Tower Chicago in the USA.

DEI is already the official imaging partner of LEGOLAND Dubai, and this agreement further expands DEI’s portfolio of LEGOLAND resorts.

Ms Sweta Prabhakaran, President – Global Business Development and Marketing, DEI said, “We are proud to extend our association with Merlin Entertainments. At DEI, we are looking forward to seamlessly integrating our services and solutions with the attraction’s guest journey and transforming this human experience using technology.”

Mr K.S. Ramakrishnan (Ram), Managing Director and CEO, DEI said, “It’s a privilege to extend our association with LEGOLAND. South Korea has become one of the most preferred travel destinations in recent years. We are ready to target this untapped potential with our advanced imaging software and technology, building cherished memories for guests.”

