Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 365.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.63 million and vaccinations to over 9.89 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University…reports Asian Lite News

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 365,609,893 and 5,635,890, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,892,070,039.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 73,401,269 and 878,335, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,371,500 infections and 491,700 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,789,795 infections and 625,390 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (18,241,439), the UK (16,357,684), Turkey (11,250,107), Russia (11,217,423), Italy (10,539,601), Spain (9,660,208), Germany (9,335,854), Argentina (8,207,752), Iran (6,293,695) and Colombia (5,816,462), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (322,135), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,769), the UK (155,559), Italy (145,159), Indonesia (144,261), Colombia (133,292), Iran (132,333), France (131,007), Argentina (120,352), Germany (117,377), Ukraine (106,373) and Poland (104,636).

