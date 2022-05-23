The Fair, running from 23rd to 29th May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)…reports Asian Lite News

The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is launching under the theme ‘Inspire, Innovate, Enrich’.

The Fair, running from 23rd to 29th May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will see participation of more than 1,130 publishers from over 80 countries This year, ADIBF will be hosting more than 450 cultural, academic and creative events, as well as interactive activities that appeal to all sections of society.

As the Guest of Honour for ADIBF 2022, the Federal Republic of Germany will present an integrated programme showcasing the country’s culture and history at its own pavilion. These include events with nearly 80 publishers, experts and creators taking part in more than 14 cultural and professional sessions, as well as screenings of German films based on books. Visitors will also be invited to explore the works of renowned poet, author, playwright, and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, while a visual narration at the pavilion will introduce visitors to illustrious German tradition of creativity and literature.

Audiences can enjoy events at numerous locations throughout ADIBF, including the main podium, youth platform, business lobby, lifestyle corner and art corner. The programme features a wide range of dialogue sessions, seminars, and literary, cultural and academic events. Some of the most-anticipated guests include poet and literary critic Adonis; Guido Imbens, who was awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics; Prof. Roger Allen, leading Western researcher in modern Arabic literature; and Prof. Muhsin J. Al Musawi, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York.

This year’s event will also include a wide range of educational events and activities for children including musical and dance performances, workshops and more. The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is inviting all members of society to attend the exhibition and participate in its events.

