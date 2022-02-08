The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Women Police Council, has recently entered into an agreement with the Women in Aviation Association (Shehana)…reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Women Police Council, has recently entered into an agreement with the Women in Aviation Association (Shehana) to establish a strategic partnership and facilitate the exchange of information and expertise.

The signing ceremony, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, was attended by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Women in Aviation Association, and Expert Major Al Anoud Al Saadi, Head of the Women’s Police Council, and other officials from both sides.

Sheikha Mozah expressed her enthusiasm about this cooperation, which aims to join forces to empower women’s leadership and encourage working women to pursue creativity and excellence in their workplace.

Dubai Police, Women in Aviation Association sign MoU at Expo 2020 (WAM)

“The Association is keen to utilities all its expertise and resources to carry out the agreement’s objectives, including promoting Dubai Police’s events and services on all platforms and activities as a strategic partner, exchanging expertise, providing training and awareness programmes, and participating in Dubai Police official events,” Chairperson of the Women in Aviation Association added.

ALSO READ: Mozambique celebrates National Day at Expo 2020

Major Al Saadi stressed that signing this MoU is in line with the Dubai Police General Command’s commitment to form strategic partnerships with different entities, authorities and associations to achieve its objectives in creating opportunities for women and supporting their professional journeys. (WAM)

Advertisements

