The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion has welcomed its 3 millionth visitor since the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai as the popular pavilion solidifies its place as one of the six-month event’s biggest hit experiences, a testament to growing interest in the country at a time when it is opening up in unprecedented ways.

Pavilion staff and volunteers marked the occasion with a special nighttime ceremony in the Open Square area against the backdrop of a countdown on the giant digital screen to the 3 millionth visitor to the second largest pavilion at Expo. This was followed by a reception at the pavilion’s Palm Garden.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion is drawing approximately a quarter of all Expo 2020 Dubai visits, which now total just over 12 million.

Hussain Hanbazazah, Commissioner General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said: “We are incredibly proud of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion has realized thus far and reaching three million visits is evidence of all our achievements to date as well as proof that our concept of sharing the real and authentic Saudi Arabia, driven by our limitless ambitions and efforts, is really resonating with visitors.

“In addition to its impressive five-storey building which acts as a ‘window’ into the country, the rich and diverse program of activities hosted at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion provides visitors with many reasons to explore as well as return to the pavilion. They can engage with our people, learn more about our heritage, experience our culture through vibrant and powerful cultural shows from dance, music to poetry and art, as well as scout for future business opportunities at the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is anchored by four key pillars: People, Opportunity, Heritage, and Nature – themes that are highly present throughout the pavilion journey.

Located at the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai, the state-of-the-art pavilion is Platinum LEED certified and fuses architecture with highly immersive digital technology. A record-breaking structure, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion welcomes visitors daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm during which time they can participate in various exciting activities and events at different areas of the pavilion. These include Saudi crafts, sustainability workshops for the entire family, the chance to catch Saudi folklore performances, mesmerizing shows in the Open Square or savor authentic Saudi flavours at Sard Café, which features unique food, coffee and dessert experiences from the Kingdom’s 13 regions.

