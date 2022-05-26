The young Mrs. proves that yellow is the new black, with her yellow Anya Hindmarch. Alia is frequently sported with this accessory when she’s opting for a more casual look…reports Olivia Sarkar

2022 is a year full of hope… in fashion the sentiment is portrayed through many hues, yellow being one of brightness and lightness. From stunning runway looks to casual street style, shades of yellow has everyone’s attention. Here’s some fashion inspiration.



Kriti Sanon



Kriti Sanon looks stunning in this lemon shaded backless maxi. Wear it to brunch or a casual dinner with friends.



Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s cool, quirky, and offbeat style never fails to make waves. His fashion choices always draw attention, and fans admire his confidence even when his choices are a bit over the top. This egg yolk hued blazer is not for the faint hearted…



Varun Dhawan



Varun Dhawan chooses to pop of yellow with this hoodie which he wore around town recently.



Alia Bhatt

The young Mrs. proves that yellow is the new black, with her yellow Anya Hindmarch. Alia is frequently sported with this accessory when she’s opting for a more casual look.



Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone wore a saree pleated drape with vivid yellow, blue, pink, and green poppy print.



Shahid Kapoor

Taking a cue from Shahid Kapoor, your next purchase should be a bright yellow kurta and black palazzos.



Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor’s simple and elegant bright yellow kurta set is a perfect work outfit in the hot summer months.

