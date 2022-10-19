LFW DAY 4: Perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary styles￼

The collection especially curated for the Gen Z brides for their holiday wedding trousseau, included silhouettes that were anti-fit and oversized…writes Puja Gupta

The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on its Day 4 presented a perfect amalgamation of traditional wedding wear and contemporary styles. Labels like Gaurang, known for its ‘desi’ drapes rooted in Indian culture to modern design champions like Payal Singhal and Anushree Reddy, along with others, showcased their latest collection keeping in mind the Indian bride at the fashion extravanganza.



Gaurang Shah unveiled his collection ‘Sindoor’ inspired by the collection colours of the Earth, sky and fire. He launched 40 handwoven creations in a myriad combination of vermillion, which moved from ochre to crimson and then onto ruby and burgundy.



Gaurang used silk weaves like Kanjeevaram, Paithani, Banarasi brocades along with Kota, Uppada, Khadi and muslin. The outfits were embellished with Gara designs, Kasuti, Aari, Chikan and Kutch embroidery. He also used Bandhani, Shibori, patachitra, kalamkari and cheriyal paintings.



Actress Aditi Rao Hydari walked for him wearing a glittering, gold, brocade lehenga and matching choli accessorised with a vermillion, sheer dupatta splashed with delicate, floral embroidery.



Anushree Reddy’s “Mystic Fantasy” collection, inspired by the tales of royal travel, garments, is for the modern-day brides.



It consisted of voluminous silhouettes like embroidered lehengas with embellished cholis and dupattas brought glitz and glamour on the stage. She used silks and tulle to form most of the collection. The colour palate was a mix of pastels, soft peaches, pink and ivory with a little blend of yellow and lavender.



For grooms, she presented embellished sherwani/churidar sets with shawls, embroidered bundgala jackets, intricately embroidered bundies and stately kurtas.



Tennis star Sania Mirza closed the show wearing a white lehenga, choli and tulle dupatta with tonal ‘latkans’ cascading down the side.



The ‘SVA’ collection by Sonam and Paras Modi combined nature with a holiday when they stayed at the Nadesar Palace in Varanasi. The regal heritage location with its gushing fountains and colourful dancing peacocks inspired the pair to fuse visuals onto their ensembles.



Vibrant prints for the predominantly western fusion silhouettes formed the collection. Colours ranged from lush green, mint, midnight blue, off-white and rose gold pink.



The designers opted for Lucknowi embroidery and intricate applique work, which gave each garment a unique visual appeal to the capes, twin sets, separates with some mix and match options, as well as saris. The men’s wear collection offered a wide selection of knee length embroidered coats, kurtas, printed co-ord sets topped with sharply cut two-button jackets, bundies teamed with matching kurta/shirts and slim trousers, buttonless bundgala jackets and soft trench coat with shoulder epaulets.



Actor Kunal Kapoor was the showstopper who wore a trio in multi-coloured, vertical, broad stripes, comprising a mandarin collar shirt and fitted trousers, topped with an unstructured, wide-lapelled, trench coat with stylish epaulets.



Payal Singhal launched the “Painterly” collection which was a mix of resort wear and destination wedding-ready outfits. She took inspirations from colourful abstract art and Mughal miniature paintings to present them as her signature ‘PS Prints’.



A tale of traditional and contemporary.(photo:IANSLIFE)

It featured kalidar shararas, tie-back cholis, along with ‘deconstructed Indian wear’- pants with tie-up half lehengas, ruffled blouses, hip cut-outs and festive pant suits. The embroideries and prints mimic brush strokes, with a palette that uses largely neutral bases punctuated with pops of colour. Zardozi, mukaish and woollen thread work mingle with bandhani textures in this line.



For the male customers, Payal designed colourful, soft, short jackets with cuffed pants, unstructured jackets with matching trousers, a bomber jacket teamed with a kurta set, kurta shirts, an ornate bundie worn with shimmering kurta/churidar set and some simple traditional kurtas



Mouni Roy closed the show in a stunning off-white georgette zardozi applique embroidered choli and lehenga with mukaish organza dupatta with rose pink tulle veil.

