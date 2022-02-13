After receiving a tattoo, apply lotion, cream, or petroleum jelly. Remember to stick to this moisturizer application routine for at least two weeks.

Like fashion trends, tattoo trends too vary from year to year. There are several new trends set to emerge in 2022.



Tattoos of Lightning, which represent power, strength, and wisdom and are related to Greek mythology, and will be prominent in 2022. Hologram Tattoos, which are temporary tattoos with rainbow colours and a shimmering look, are gaining popularity. Hologram Tattoos are popular because they change colour depending on the light. Tattoos with bright colours and abstract designs will be trendy in India.

The Minimalist design trend will continue to be popular in 2022. These feature small and fine lines so they are easy when deciding whether to get inked or not. One should always choose a tattoo design that appeals to you and is in line with your beliefs.



The tattoo industry is booming, there’s a lot of demand for it, and new trends and styles emerge every year. Dr. Vidushi Jain, Medical Head Dermalinks talks about the precautions you need to focus on while getting inking:



Before a tattoo:



1. Never consume caffeine or alcohol the night before a tattoo. Because they dilute the blood the risks of bleeding during the tattoo making process are higher.



2. For at least a week, drink plenty of water, at least two litres of water every day. Drinking plenty of water keeps our skin smooth and healthy.



3. Finally, before getting a tattoo, be sure your tattoo artist is using new needles. It has the potential to infect the body with a large number of viruses.



After tattoo:



1.Skin diseases are easily spread by tattoos. To prevent infection, they are frequently wrapped with a bandage, bandage, or cling wrap.



2. Clean your hands with antibacterial soap before cleaning the tattoo after a few hours of covering it with a bandage. Wash the tattoo with lukewarm water and a soft towel, but do not rub it vigorously.



3. After receiving a tattoo, apply lotion, cream, or petroleum jelly. Remember to stick to this moisturizer application routine for at least two weeks.

3. It is fairly typical for the colour to shift and fade. But the most important thing is to keep it away from hazardous chemicals and the sun’s ultraviolet rays. As a result, make sure you’ve adequately applied sunscreen to your tattoo before going out.



4. Don’t be concerned if your tattoo becomes wet. But don’t expose it to swimming or hot tubs for at least three weeks.

ALSO READ-Jewellery fashion switches to new trends

Advertisements

