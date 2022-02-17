The geometric finale dresses are made of a slinky, semi-sheer jersey that is cut on the bias for comfort and flattery…reports Asian Lite News

Tory had her first night-time show this season, a celebration of New York’s past, present, and future, held on a high floor of Hudson Yards with panoramic views of the skyline at night.



Grace Jones’ ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’ (1985 Remix), Blondie’s ‘Rapture’, Lauryn Hill’s ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing) (Instrumental)’, and Patti Smith’s ‘Because the Night’ were among the songs created by Wladimir Schall.



Following September’s show-turned-block-party on Mercer Street in favour of downtown businesses, Fall/Winter 2022 maintains Tory’s legacy of giving back to the city. Tory contributed to the restoration fund for the iconic red sign of the New Yorker hotel, which can be seen from every high point in midtown. Just in time for the show, the sign was relit, with an unique addition for tonight’s event: a projection of “New Yorker Tory” on the facade.

Silhouettes: To generate new shapes and enhance the body, culpted, voluminous silhouettes contrast with clingy layers. Blazers fall gracefully over the hips, asymmetrical wrap shirts and bustiers embrace the waist, and high-rise pants elegantly taper toward the ankle.



Weightless jersey turtlenecks and quarter-zip pullovers can be layered and played with indefinitely, and can be worn under dresses, full skirts, and track jackets. They add a sporty touch to elegant gowns and give fluffy mohair knitwear a sleek, graphic punch.



Palette: Opaque white and earthy browns contrast with near-neon colours of chartreuse, azure, and fuchsia. The palette is shamelessly colourful, optimistic and unconstrained, with slight influences from the Memphis art movement, particularly Nathalie du Pasquier’s work.



Fabrications: The collection is made up of a variety of materials that are all united by comfort. Iridescent taffeta and fil coupe lurex are washed for a soft, worn-in feel, while smooth performance jersey is used for track jackets and quarter-zip pullovers. The mix represents how today’s ladies dress: a mix of day and activewear, high and low.



Novel textures elevate everyday separates: wool boucle jackets, cotton-linen shantung skirts and Napa leather pin-tucked pants.

Construction: This season, tailoring was a big deal, as evidenced by the elaborate, hand-finished interiors of jackets and coats. The hero blazer in the collection, with sloping hips, was designed to fit without buttons or fasteners.



Prints & Pattern: Fall’s geometric study continues with abstract 3-D decorations. Hand-beaded jersey T-shirts in bright colours elevate the casual shape for the evening. The beading was reinterpreted as a knit design for a mohair vest and appears on fitted shantung bustiers.



Accessories: The footwear this season is sleek and angular, contrasting with the delicate curves and textures of the clothing. Square-toe mules with XXL suede buttons, violet and scarlet suede pumps with inset “island heels”, low booties with stretchy elastic uppers, and a new ballerina slipper combine comfort and eccentric embellishments.

Convertible features can be seen on handbags with traditional shapes. The Spaghetti Strap Bucket’s expanded gusset zips up to show contrast colours or our T Monogram design. A soft, squishable satchel with an embossed gold logo is available in a variety of new hues and finishes, including baby blue, metallic chartreuse and silver. Tubular straps and our brand-new mixed-metal emblem are featured on a soft plonge leather envelope.

