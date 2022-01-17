Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’ is all set to stream from January 28, exclusively on Eros Now…reports Asian Lite News

Psychological horror series ‘Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’, starring Sid Makkar, Nyra Banerjee and Priyanshu Chatterjee along with British actors Tony Richardson, George Dawson, Emma Galliano, is set to stream from January 28.



The six-part series, co-produced and directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, follows the life of a gifted parapsychologist detective, giving the audience a glimpse of the dark paranormal power tormenting a fictional town.



Talking about the series, actor Priyanshu Chatterjee says, “I love the horror space and I am thrilled to be a part of this project. I must admit that ‘Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’ is a bit different from what we have seen before as it mixes the elements of science with horror. I would love to know the audiences’ reactions to this series.”

Sam Bhattacharjee adds, “We are so excited to see the reaction to this series and have such high expectations for audiences who are looking to enjoy a particularly dark and chilling psychological horror. We have a talented cast on screen and an equally talented team behind the production. I look forward to seeing Barun Rai contact the other world on Eros Now.”



‘Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff’ is all set to stream from January 28, exclusively on Eros Now.

ALSO READ-DQ’s ‘Salute’ release postponed

Advertisements

