The ‘Wazir’ actress says she is looking forward to watch the Malayalam film ‘Niraye Thathakalulla Maram’…writes Durga Chakravarty

Aditi Rao Hydari cannot control her excitement as she is all set to make her red carpet debut at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.



The Indian actress shares that it is the place where one can surround themselves with the best of cinema and also “bump into people who you have watched growing up.”



Talking about the advantage for an actor to go to a festival like Cannes, a very happy Aditi shared: “I think bumping into meeting people who you have watched growing up or even now… Films and filmmakers. It is all about cinema. For me, cinema is like magic to me and I always thought it was beyond my reach. So, I actually feel lucky and blessed to be a part of the Indian film industry.”



This time the Indian pavilion at the Cannes Film Market will present six films at the festival – ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ (Hindi, English, Tamil), ‘Godavari’ (Marathi), ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’ (Hindi), ‘Boomba Ridea (Mishing), ‘Dhuin’ (Maithili) and ‘Niraye Thathakalulla Maram’ (Malayalam).



The ‘Wazir’ actress says she is looking forward to watch the Malayalam film ‘Niraye Thathakalulla Maram’.



“This year in fact, it is special because 75 years of India on 75 years of Cannes and commemorating it by honouring India and Indian film industry and there will be a lot of people there… But Malayalam part of the competition I am looking forward to watching it… It’s a place where you surround yourself with cinema and best of cinema and people for whom cinema is a passion.



“There it will be cinema time infinity… I think it is great opportunity like that to meet people and watch cinema from the world. I think festival brings the world closer… I feel the world is somewhere coming closer, there is more inclusivity.”



Aditi was supposed to attend the prestigious ceremony two years ago courtesy a make-up brand but everything was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid.



“I am nervous because I am not nervous yet… But I am very, very excited and I hope that I can keep that excitement and enjoy the whole process and I hope this time which is so magical and exciting. I was supposed to go the year that lockdown happened. So, now I am going and this is my first time,” she said.



Apart from watching movies and strutting the red carpet, Aditi hopes to go around cafes and try French food.



“I am actually (looking forward to French food). I love French food. I hope I have time to sit in a cafe and feel French but I don’t know if my schedule will allow me but yeah I am looking forward to that experience.”



“And that’s why I am going on saying you know what you imagine as a kid growing up… I want to experience like that. So, I want to have fun, I want to enjoy it and I want to feel lucky I am there. I don’t want these four days to go under pressure.”



She is also looking forward to being around “films”.



“And I think that’s what makes its so special and of course there is the fashion element as well which all of us stalk non stop but I think primarily films being magical and beyond reach and Cannes is everything that represent that. It is literally the home of cinema.”



“It’s aspirational almost to be there and be a part of the whole festival and I think that magic is something that I am looking forward to. I want to be in front of that blue water on a windy day and experience that French Riviera in all its effortless beauty.”

That’s not it!



Aditi knows that she will be under the scanner. However, she does not let the pressure of that dim her excitement.



“People are going to be very strict and judgemental and they will be watching through a microscope and I understand it. I have a responsibility nd I am going to be watched very closely but at the same time I am telling myself that everybody have to do their job and I have to do mine which is to fulfil my responsibility but also to have fun for myself. That is something I want to do for myself.”

