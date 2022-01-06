When it comes to fusion Indo Chinese dishes are simply delectable and Dragon Chicken tops the list. This is a dry dish in which chicken is cut in thin strips and coated in a batter and fried till crispy and then mixed with sauces which is made with chillies, soya sauce, ginger and garlic. It is a very easy dish which can be prepared with few sauces and fresh ingredients. This dish can be served as a starter or side dish. It’s a real family favourite!
INGREDIENTS
MARINATION:
- Boneless chicken (cut in strips)- 500gms
- Corn flour- 3tsp
- All-purpose flour-2tsp
- Egg-2
- Soyasauce-2tsp
- Pepper-1tsp
- Salt-as per your taste
For Sauce:
1. Cashews-1/4cup
2. Chopped ginger-3tsp
3. Chopped garlic-3tsp
4. Chilli flakes-1tsp
5. Onion-1(finely chopped)
6. White sesame seeds-1tbso
7. Soya sauce-1tbsp
8. Chilli sauce-3tbsp
9. Tomato ketchup- 4tbsp
10. Sugar-1tsp
11. Capsicum- 1 cut in Julian’s
12. Spring onions- 3tbsp
13. Oil-3tbsp
14. water-1/2cup (dissolved corn flour 2tsp in it)
Salt- as per taste
METHOD
- In a bowl add the chicken strips.
- Add corn flour, all-purpose flour/ Maida, egg, soya sauce, salt and pepper. Mix everything well and let it rest for one hour.
- Deep fry the chicken in batches until golden brown and keep aside.
- In a pan add 3tsp of oil (you can use the same oil that is used to fry the chicken).
- Sauté the cashews until light brown.
- Add chopped ginger and garlic. Sauté till the raw smell goes, on low medium flame.
- Add chopped onions. Sauté for 5 minutes.
- Add crushed chillies, sesame seeds and sauté for a minute or two.
- Add soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, sugar and salt as needed.
10. Add 2 tbsp of hot water and add the cornflour slurry and bring it to boil.
11. Add chicken and capsicum sauté well in medium-low flame and let the chicken cook in sauces for three minutes.
12. Finally garnish this with green spring onion.
The Dragon Chicken is totally winning!!
