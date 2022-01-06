When it comes to fusion Indo Chinese dishes are simply delectable and Dragon Chicken tops the list. This is a dry dish in which chicken is cut in thin strips and coated in a batter and fried till crispy and then mixed with sauces which is made with chillies, soya sauce, ginger and garlic. It is a very easy dish which can be prepared with few sauces and fresh ingredients. This dish can be served as a starter or side dish. It’s a real family favourite!

INGREDIENTS

MARINATION:

Boneless chicken (cut in strips)- 500gms Corn flour- 3tsp All-purpose flour-2tsp Egg-2 Soyasauce-2tsp Pepper-1tsp Salt-as per your taste

For Sauce:

1. Cashews-1/4cup

2. Chopped ginger-3tsp

3. Chopped garlic-3tsp

4. Chilli flakes-1tsp

5. Onion-1(finely chopped)

6. White sesame seeds-1tbso

7. Soya sauce-1tbsp

8. Chilli sauce-3tbsp

9. Tomato ketchup- 4tbsp

10. Sugar-1tsp

11. Capsicum- 1 cut in Julian’s

12. Spring onions- 3tbsp

13. Oil-3tbsp

14. water-1/2cup (dissolved corn flour 2tsp in it)

Salt- as per taste

METHOD

In a bowl add the chicken strips. Add corn flour, all-purpose flour/ Maida, egg, soya sauce, salt and pepper. Mix everything well and let it rest for one hour. Deep fry the chicken in batches until golden brown and keep aside. In a pan add 3tsp of oil (you can use the same oil that is used to fry the chicken). Sauté the cashews until light brown. Add chopped ginger and garlic. Sauté till the raw smell goes, on low medium flame. Add chopped onions. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add crushed chillies, sesame seeds and sauté for a minute or two. Add soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, sugar and salt as needed.

10. Add 2 tbsp of hot water and add the cornflour slurry and bring it to boil.

11. Add chicken and capsicum sauté well in medium-low flame and let the chicken cook in sauces for three minutes.

12. Finally garnish this with green spring onion.

The Dragon Chicken is totally winning!!

