Puran Poli



Puran Poli is a flat roti stuffed with sweet lentil filling made from split Bengal gram/chana dal and organic jaggery. In Marathi, this sweet filling is called puran and the roti is called poli.



Ingredients:



For Puran:



1 cup organic jaggery (250ml) – 1 cup chana dal (skinned split Bengal gram soaked for 12 14 hours with water being changed every 6-7 hours) -3 cups water to pressure cook the chana Dal -2 tsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)



1 tsp cardamom powder



1 tsp fennel powder – 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder



For the Poli(roti):



1.5 cups organic khapali wheat 4 tbsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)



1/2 tsp pink salt



1/4 tsp organic turmeric



Water as required to knead the dough.



Method to make the Puran:



Rinse the soaked chana dal, in a pressure cooker



Preparing the poli(roti):



– Take a medium-sized ball from the dough prepared to roll it to 3 inches in circumference on the rolling board.



– Place the Puran mixture in the center.



– Bring the edges together and join all the edges. 4. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough till a medium-size poli is made.



– On a heated griddle, spread some ghee and place the poli.



– When the inner side gets brown flip it over and apply ghee.



– If everything is done well the Puran poli will puff and brown spots will appear.



– Serve hot with a topping off ghee on top.



Notes: Soaking of chana dal for 12- 14 hours releases the phytic acid and they become more easily digestible.



– Soaking helps in faster cooking of the chana daltoo and hence making it softer and easily digestible.



– Cardamom resolves digestive issues.



– Nutmeg boosts immunity and fennel powder hasanti-inflammatory properties.



– Organic jaggery is loaded with antioxidants andminerals.



– Puran Poli is loaded with iron, calcium and is acereal pulse combination which makes it acomplete protein.



– Khapali wheat is rich in complex carbs, fiber, trace minerals, and amino acids.



Alu Vadi

Pelting Mumbai rains call for the most comforting tea-time snack -Alu Vadi is a perfect tea- time match.



Equipment



Steamer



Sharp knife



Ingredients:



6 large fresh colocasia leaves arvi/arbi/taro leaves



200 g chickpea flour besan



50 g rice flour



50 g sattu flour



2 tsp ground cinna



1 tsp immunity powder



2 tsp ground Ceylon/Srilankan cinnamon



1/4 tsp Ajwain



1 tsp ground fennel seeds



1 tsp chili powder



1/2 tsp ground cumin seeds



1 1/2 tsp salt



1 inch ginger peeled and grated



2 green chillies optional



5 tbsp fresh tamarind pulp



100 g jaggery powder



500 ml water



For the tempering



For the tadka:



1 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil or unrefined mustard oil



1 tbsp mustard seeds



1 tsp asafoetida



2 tbsp sesame seeds



10-12 curry leaves



2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves to garnish.



Instructions:



To prepare the Colocasia leaves:



– Begin by wiping the colocasia leaves.



– Clean with a damp kitchen towel.



– Clean both sides thoroughly.



– Use a sharp knife to laterally trim the thick spine that runs down the leaf.



– Simply run the knife across the stalk to flatten it so it feels flat to the touch.



– Continue this process for all of the veins that branch out from the centre.



– Repeat the trimming for all the leaves.



To make the batter:



– In a large bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour,sattu flour, ground cinnamon, immunity powder, ajwain,ground fennel seeds, ground cumin seeds, chilli powder, and salt.



– Whisk to combine.



– Add the grated ginger, green chilli paste, tamarind and jaggery powder.



– Slowly add the water, whisking all the time to ensure a smooth paste is formed without lumps.



– Continue whisking for 5 minutes until the paste is smooth.



– Set aside for 15 minutes.



To assemble the Alu Vadi-



– Organise the colocasia leaves by size.



– The assembly process will begin with the largest leaves to the smallest leaf.



– Take the largest colocasia leaf and lay it (dull side up) out on a clean, flat surface.



– Top with a large spoonful of batter.



– Use a rubber spatula, or your hands to spread the batter over the leaf.



– Take the second largest leaf and place it dull side-up in the opposite direction to the first leaf.



– It should look like a butterfly, the four corners resembling wings.



– Repeat the spreading process so that the second leaf is covered and place the next leaf in the opposite direction once again.



– Once all the five leaves are stacked, cover it finally with more batter.



– Fold one side of the leaves down to the center.



– Repeat for the other side so the leaves meet in the middle.



– It should form a rectangle.



– Cover with more batter.



– Starting from the short side, begin to form a tight roll.



– Ensure the roll is as tight as it can be without the batter squeezing out or the leaves breaking.



– Rub any remaining batter on the outside of the log to stick down any loose ends.



To steam the Alu Vadi:



– Heat up water and place the pot in a cooker.



– Grease a dish with a few drops of oil and place it in the pot.



– Place the rolls on the dish with the sealed side facing down.



– Close the lid and steam on medium heat for 15 minutes.



– Let it cool down and cut the roll into in wide pieces.



To finish the Alu Vadi:



– Slice the cooled Alu Vadi into 1/2cm pieces using a sharp knife.



– If you prefer a lighter snack, you can eat them steamed too.

For the tampering:



– Heat the oil in a pan.



– Add the mustard seeds once they crackle, add asafoetida, sesame seeds and curry leaves.



– Arrange the Alu vadi slices in the pan and cook on both sides until golden brown and crispy all over.



– Remove from the pan and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.



– Serve warm or at room temperature with masala chai.



Important Note:



– Do not consume taro leaves as a raw vegetable or in their raw state.



– They should be soaked first in clean water and then cooked for at least 30 minutes.

