This year, Myprotein India encourages everyone to have some lighter moments as they workout and immerse themselves in the colourful festivity as pleasing the mind with an eventful celebration to celebrate festivals.



S’mores Cupcakes



Ingredients:



100g plain flour



75g caster sugar



30gVegan Protein Blend



7.5g apple cider vinegar



1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda



35ml oil



150ml dairy-free milk



12 vegan marshmallows



Method:



Mix together the flour, protein powder, bicarbonate of soda and sugar.



Mix in the milk, oil and apple cider vinegar.



Pour the mixture into 6 cupcake cases.



Put a marshmallow in the centre of each cupcake.



Bake at 180 degrees for 20 mins.



Leave to cool and top with a marshmallow.



High Protein Yoghurt Toast



Ingredients:



2 slices whole wheat bread, or your preferred bread



2 medium sized egg whites



50g Greek yogurt



10g protein powder



Few drops of flavdrops

Method:



Press bread using your fingers to form a depression square.



Mix the filling: yogurt, egg whites, protein powder, flavdrops.



Pour into the depression of the bread.



Top with fruits, I used strawberries.



Bake at 175eC for 15 mins. Alternatively, you can use an airfryer.



Serve with sugar free syrup and/or powdered sugar.



Chocolate Brownie Pudding



Ingredients:



oats



cocoa powder



1 scoop whey chocolate brownie



chia seeds



milk



custard



choco chips



Method:



Mix the oats, hot chocolate powder, whey, milk & chia seeds and keep it in the fridge.



Keep the custard in the fridge separately.



Mix all ingredients.



Cinnamon French Toast

Ingredients:



6x slices bread (without crusts)?



20g whey protein powder?



50g Greek yoghurt?



1x small egg?



30ml milk?



Vanilla Flavdrops?



1x tsp Cinnamon?



1x tsp sugar?



Sugar free golden syrup?



Method:



Roll each slice of bread flat with a rolling pin. Carefully cut off crusts



In a bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt and protein powder. Spread onto each bread slice, and roll up.



In a bowl, combine eggs, milk and vanilla flavour drops.



In another bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon and put to the side.



Dip each roll-up in the egg mixture, and pan fry in a skillet until all sides are golden brown.



Remove from the skillet and dip into the cinnamon sugar, and roll until completely covered.



Top with your syrup?



Protein Lava Cake

Ingredients :



45g Oat Flour



45g Chocolate brownie Impact Whey Protein



22g Cocoa Powder



2 Tbs Sweetener



20g Coconut Oil



62ml Almond Milk



1 Egg



20g Biscoff Spread



Method:



Preheat oven to 180C and prepare 2 ramekins or single cake tins.



Sieve oat flour, protein, sweetener and cocoa powder into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.



Add coconut oil, almond milk and egg to the bowl and mix to combine.



Add half your batter to your prepared ramekins, dollop 10g of Biscoff into each ramekin and top with remaining batter.



Place in the oven for 10-12 minutes, remove and enjoy warm.



Protein Cheesecake

Ingredients:



40gVanilla Impact Whey protein



8-10 dropVanilla Flavdrops



220g hung curd (made with low fat dahi)



1 whole egg + 1 egg yolk



40ml slim milk



1/4 tsp lime zest



Method:



Mix all the wet ingredients and add the whey protein



Thoroughly combine so that there are no lumps



Line a muffin tray and divide the batter into equal parts (this recipe makes 4 servings)



Bake in a preheated oven at 180eC for 15 minutes. Turn down the temperature to 150e and bake for another 5 minutes



Cool outside the oven for 20 minutes and refrigerate for 4+ hours before enjoying chilled



*For a biscuit base, place cookie/biscuit of choice at the bottom of the liner before adding the cheesecake batter*



Protein Biscoff Donuts

Ingredients:



Donuts:



50g Flour



30g Vanilla Impact Whey Protein



2 Tbs Sweetener



3g Baking Powder



2g BiCarb Soda



150g Low Fat Greek Yoghurt



1 Egg White (approx 40g)



5ml Vanilla Essence



Filling:



90g Biscoff



Method:



Preheat oven to 180C and prep a patty tin (or dome dessert mould).



Sieve flour, protein powder, sweetener, baking powder and bicarb into a mixing bowl and whisk to avoid clumping.



Add yoghurt, egg white and vanilla essence and stir to create your dough. (You can also add any flavdrops here if you want to!)



Spoon mixture equally into 6 domes and place in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until cooked, then remove to cool.



While donuts are cooling, take the jar of Biscoff out of the cupboard and have a mental battle with yourself because you just want to eat it out of the jar.



Once doughnuts have cooled and you’ve had your battles, cut into your donut with a knife to create a pocket, then pipe (or spoon) biscoff into the middle of your donut.



Take a step back, realise you’ve just made a few lil beauties and then just annihilate each and every one, because they’re low calories.

