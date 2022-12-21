GWPR MENA announces Louise Jacobson as new Board Member

GWPR MENA board members also includes co-chair, Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications, Naamat Baradhy Senior Advisor at ManaraGlobal and Purti Simon Vice President at Teneo…reports Asian Lite News

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Chapter of Global Women in PR (GWPR), a global membership organisation connecting women in senior PR and communications roles, announces that Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA, has joined as a new board member.

Jacobson has 21 years of experience in communications in the UK and GCC. In 2015 she launched Brazen MENA, a multi-award award-winning PR agency based in Dubai Media City.

Rachel Dunn, GWPR MENA Co- Chair and Communications Director at Microsoft MENA, said: “We are delighted to have Louise Jacobson join GWPR MENA as a Board Member. We look forward to benefitting from her rich experience, knowledge and insights in the communications field as we continue our mission to provide effective support to our talented female leaders across the region.”

Louise Jacobson said: “I am excited and honoured to be on the Board of GWPR MENA as I’m hugely passionate about women in business, leadership, and communications, and tackling the issues that matter to us as we collectively strive for gender balance.

“Having been a member since the MENA chapter was launched some years ago, the strides the organisation has made to connect women in our industry have been impactful in so many ways, and I’m very much looking forward to helping take GWPR MENA to the next level.”

GWPR MENA board members also includes co-chair, Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications, Naamat Baradhy Senior Advisor at ManaraGlobal and Purti Simon Vice President at Teneo.

Applications for GWPR MENA memberships can be made by emailing hello@globalwprmena.com.

ALSO READ-Livaat Verse launches most advanced virtual production studio in MENA

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]