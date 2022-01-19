Omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts, flax seeds, and fish like Salmon and Mackerel help in keeping the skin nourished…writes Rohit Shelatkar

Your food habits have a huge impact on your energy levels and even show on your skin. The dietary choices we make every day can either make us feel energetic and look good or can make us look older than our actual age.



Healthy eating is beneficial for maintaining proper body weight as well as boosting the immune system. It rejuvenates your skin and improves your hair quality, thereby leaving you with glowing skin and reduced hair fall. Apart from that, it also helps to smoothen the skin, curb wrinkles and strengthen nails. Skin, during winters, can become dry, and one might not be able to protect it in the right manner despite moisturizers. Certain superfoods can help healthily protect the skin-



Water: This one is one of the most important elements in our daily diet. Water gives our body and skin the much-needed boost of hydration. Consuming ample water makes the skin soft, smooth and supple. If the opposite is done, it can lead to dryness, clogged pores, wrinkles and blemishes. Further, drinking less water leaves you dehydrated that can trigger fatigue and make you look older.



Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts, flax seeds, and fish like Salmon and Mackerel help in keeping the skin nourished. These polyunsaturated fats accelerate the production of the skin’s natural oil barrier, which is critical in keeping your skin hydrated. It even makes it plumper, and younger-looking.



Carrots: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and lycopene that protect skin from UV damage. Although the sun is not too bright in winters, UV rays are still present all around us. Carrots are also packed with Vitamin A, potassium and antioxidants that keep dry skin and uneven skin tone issues at bay.



Citrus fruits: Winters are the time when fresh juicy and refreshing citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerine, grapefruit, and lime are available in abundance. These vitamin C rich fruits can be excellent winter superfoods. Some common benefits provided are – Vitamin C can help boost immunity, the water content can help keep the body hydrated, and fibre can help improve digestion.



Sweet Potatoes: A winter special is loaded with tons of benefits. Sweet Potatoes are loaded with fibre which keeps the stomach full for a longer time. The high levels of beta-carotene found in sweet potatoes not only nourish the skin but also makes it glow from within. They are essential to boost immunity and help in safeguarding the body against minor ailments.



The change in weather demands a change in diet. With Covid cases on a rise again, it poses a lot of health problems as we continue to work from home and there is less physical activity. Joint problems, weight gain, vitamin D deficiency, constipation are some of the common problems people are facing during self-quarantine. With winter stepping in, dry skin and hair fall also become a cause of concern. Enriching your diet with nutrient-rich foods may help deal with all these problems and let you enjoy good immunity, good skin and overall good health.

