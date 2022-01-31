

Google launched more than 200 new features since March 2020 to help businesses thrive during the pandemic…reports Asian Lite News

Google said it has helped more than 10 million people and businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa during the pandemic.



In June 2020, the tech giant set a target to help 10 million people and businesses find jobs, digitise, and grow by the end of 2021.



“This important milestone has now been reached, and surpassed,” Matt Brittin, President, Google Europe, Middle East and Africa, wrote in a blogpost.



“Excited to announce that we surpassed our goal, thanks to our many partners along the way!” added Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet on Wednesday.



Google launched more than 200 new features since March 2020 to help businesses thrive during the pandemic.



The features include Business Profiles, which makes it easier for businesses to manage their presence directly on Google Search and the Google Maps app and connect with customers online.



The Search and Google Maps feature enables restaurants to inform customers they now do delivery — or for local stores to say they offer curbside pick-up.



Further, to help retailers to connect with more customers, Google made it free for retailers to list their products on the Shopping tab throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



The company also launched tailored recommendations for every business with Local Opportunity Finder.



With its Grow with Google efforts, the tech giant focused on providing digital skills training across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



According to a report by McKinsey more than 25 per cent of people may transition to new jobs because of the pandemic.



To help people find new jobs, the tech giant also launched new Google Career Certificates. The feature will help people reskill for roles in high-growth areas such as IT support, project management, data analytics or UX design.



Brittin said that in the journey to economic growth and recovery in 2022, the digital transition will continue at pace in 2022.



Obtaining new skills will support the transition and expand the digital opportunity to more.



Calling for greater collaboration between organisations, communities and governments, Brittin also noted ensuring opportunity is for all.



He also stressed on the need for a “green economy”.



“The pandemic has presented enormous challenges to communities and economies across the world. The future we need to build is an inclusive, sustainable and digitally accelerated one — and we are here to play our part,” Brittin said.

