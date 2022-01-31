Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has been tested positive for Covid-19, but “is recovering and will continue his work soon.”…reports Asian Lite News

“We confirm that the minister’s health condition is good, and he is recovering, and he will continue his work and activities soon,” Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry’s spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.

The statement came in response to media reports that Hussein did not participate in the consultative meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League in Kuwait because of his infection with coronavirus.

The Iraqi health ministry reported on Sunday 5,582 new coronavirus cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,203,365.

It also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 24,376, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,657 to 2,104,993.

A total of 17,395,408 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease in 2020, with 20,933 done during the day, the ministry said.

A total of 35,884 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 9,244,037, it added.

