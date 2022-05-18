Excluding sugary drinks, alcohol and packaged food will limit the calories in your food. Instead, add more electrolytes to your diet, which will make you feel more energetic and satisfied…reports Asian Lite News

Summers are here, and we have officially hit the season of parties, vacations and mangoes! As much as we relish these things, it is also essential we maintain a healthy summer body. We lose a lot of water through sweat during the summer months, leading to dehydration. Other typical summer symptoms include skin burning, rashes and heat strokes. Hence, it becomes more important that we stick to a healthy lifestyle.



Gaurav Pawar, Founder of ‘Its all about Journey!’, shares tips to help you achieve a perfect fit summer body:

Eat right



Taking a clean diet becomes essential in summers. Your diet should comprise fruits, fewer carbs and a higher protein intake. Food items like paneer, cheese and chicken are rich protein sources. Healthier fats like avocado, nuts and seeds and complex carbs like leafy vegetables and millets should be a part of your daily platter.



Stay hydrated



The hot-piping sun and the sweltering heat make you sweat and dehydrate. Hydration is the only way to avoid heat strokes. Add a splash of flavour with fruits or herbs, infused water, coconut water, lemon water, detox drinks and smoothies are delicious options!



Ditch sugary drinks and processed food



Excluding sugary drinks, alcohol and packaged food will limit the calories in your food. Instead, add more electrolytes to your diet, which will make you feel more energetic and satisfied.



Exercise and focus on the core



Humans were not designed to be sedentary, so obtained as much exercise as possible. There are many ways to work out properly throughout the summer months–workout at least four days a week. Focus on strength and cardio training. Include HIIT training in your regime. Add more intensity techniques like dynamic and explosive movements.

Recovery



Don’t underestimate the power of recuperative hiatus. The body requires time to recover after a strenuous workout. This also helps in building lean muscles!



Gaurav Pawar, the founder of ‘It’s All About Journey’, says, “Summers are a perfect time to start exercising and leading a healthier life. Play outdoor sports, go for a walk or dive in the pool! Concentrate on getting enough protein, lipids, and complex carbs. This summer, you can have fun while still caring for yourself.”



Summers are a perfect time to focus on your health, lead a cleaner lifestyle and work out! If you stay consistent, make dietary changes and introduce regular workouts, a perfect fit summer body isn’t far away.

